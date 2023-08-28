23 complete City and Guilds construction courses at Nations

-as school takes steps to address Guyana’s labour shortages

NATIONS School of Technology recently issued certificates to 23 persons who have completed City and Guilds programmes in carpentry, masonry, painting and plumbing and will be rolling out the welding, fabrication and pipework classes in the coming weeks.

According to a press release from the educational institution, these programmes are part of its efforts to address the labour shortages in Guyana.

The certificates were handed over to the skilled tradesmen and women on August 2.

“Nations has become a registered centre for City and Guilds to offer courses that will help Guyanese attain international certification in the construction trades. We provide certification to those who have the skill set already through the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) by participating in a one-to-two-day assessment of those skills while also offering courses where the skills are taught to individuals who have no experience,” Nations Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Director of the School of Technology, Liam O’Toole, was quoted as saying.

Nations School of Technology has partnered with Guyana Oil and Gas Support Services Inc (GOGSSI) to implement the City and Guilds welding, fabrication and pipework courses.

These courses also include the RPL assessment, whereby welders who have existing skillsets and hands on experience can receive City and Guilds certification in a two-day assessment and those without the skills can complete a multiweek training course to gain the knowledge.

O’Toole stated: “We are excited to have partnered with GOGSSI as together we bring the perfect combination of practical and theoretical knowledge. GOGSSI, amongst many others, has a need for certified welders and we are thrilled to be partnering with a fellow local Guyanese firm to help support the need for skilled Guyanese to enter the labour force.”

Graduates who receive the awards in welding, fabrication and pipework will have the skillset for employment within the Oil and Gas, construction and mining sectors in Guyana, the statement added.