Student with no limbs excels at CSEC

ANY ‘normal’ person finds studying for an exam challenging, but can you imagine yourself preparing for and taking the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exams without any of your limbs?

Well, Edon Singh, of Charity Secondary School on the Essequibo Coast, in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), has defied all odds and demonstrated that a person shouldn’t be constrained by their circumstances or conditions in life.

Speaking with the Sunday Chronicle, Edon, who is also well known for his talented vocals and infectious personality, explained that even though he is differently abled, he is always confident that he will accomplish anything that he puts his mind to. Edon added that he is “very happy”, and “proud” of his accomplishment, which, according to him, “is a dream come true.”

“I have worked really hard for this, and there were so many challenges that I was faced with, but despite that, I also knew that I wanted to do well at CXC, and I did,” explained Edon.

Edon, 18, wrote seven subjects at this year’s exams. He was born in March 2005 without any legs or arms.

“I wrote seven subjects, and I was hoping to get all seven, but I only got six,” he said, adding: “So, hopefully, I will be writing back Mathematics. I received Grade One in English; EDPM, Grade Two; Integrated Science, Grade Two; Office Administration, Grade Two; Principles of Business, Grade Three; and Social Studies, Grade Three.”

Due to Edon’s special situation, he wrote his EDPM subject on the computer, and was loaned a scribe by the Ministry of Education for the rest of the subjects. According to him, “I read my questions, and I spoke to the scribe, and she wrote what I told her.”

Edon plans to further his studies at the University of Guyana.

“I am not sure what I will be studying yet, but I know that I would love to attend UG. I do not want to just stop here; I know that I can do more, and I am hoping that I get the opportunity to do so. I would also like to tell my peers that I know that there are a lot of distractions and negatives out there, but do not give up. Whether you have no hands or legs, think positively, and strive to accomplish what you want in life. Even if you fall, don’t stay down; get up and keep going,” he said.

Edon expressed his sincere gratitude to everyone who supported and believed in him throughout his life.

“I alone cannot take credit for my achievements; I didn’t do it alone, and I would like to thank God, my adoptive mother, Pastor Oprah Singh, and my caretaker, Ms. Helen Abrams, who I also respect as a mother,” he said, adding:

“I know that they have sacrificed a lot to get me to where I am today, and I am very grateful to them. I would also like to thank my teachers, my friends, and the Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, for helping create a welcoming and comfortable environment.”

Edon’s mom, Pastor Singh, said the family is “beyond proud”. According to her, Edon is always determined to accomplish whatever goals he sets his mind to.

“Edon is a very special child, and we love him dearly,” the beaming mother said.