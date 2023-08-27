Infrastructural advancements, modernised laws create secure business environment

–PM Phillips tells investors; urges AmCham to examine training, social initiatives

IN an effort to enhance Guyana’s global connections with the rest of the world, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips says the government is dedicated to fostering an environment that is secure for investors through programmes such as infrastructure improvement and modernised business legislation.

While speaking at the American Chamber of Commerce-Guyana’s (AmCham) fifth anniversary dinner and awards ceremony on Friday night, the Prime Minister stated that the organisation has played a significant role in fostering trade and economic ties between the two nations.

“Our government remains committed to strengthening our international ties, and has been playing a key role in promoting trade and economic relations between Guyana and US interests. We continue to encourage American investors to explore and look for opportunities in the various sectors and not just remain limited to oil and gas, the Prime Minister said.

He also highlighted AmCham’s success since its founding in 2018, noting that this achievement best demonstrates its vitality through industries like manufacturing, building, ICT, and tourism.

“I take this opportunity to thank all of the companies represented here for not only investing in Guyana and Guyanese but for honouring your corporate social responsibilities and recognising the significant impact such responsibilities have on the lives of our people in Guyana,” the Prime Minister explained.

He urged the membership of AmCham to continue creating possibilities through training and various educational and social initiatives at the local level so that they can improve people’s lives.

AMCHAM Guyana is a voluntary, non-profit membership organisation committed to promoting and enhancing commercial relations between the United States and Guyana. The focus includes representing the collective opinions of the members, providing a network and support structure for U.S. enterprises doing business in Guyana, and creating new opportunities to help build mutually beneficial business relations between Guyanese and American companies.

