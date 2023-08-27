Over 300 Guyanese receive land titles at Building Expo

ALMOST 350 Guyanese nationals collected their land titles lands through the ‘Dream Realised’ Housing Drive at the International Building Expo 2023 being held at the National Stadium.

This is according to Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal, who told the Sunday Chronicle that the ministry aimed to distribute 600 of the titles this year, and those persons who did not show up to collect theirs can do so on their own time at the regional housing offices.

No titles will be distributed today at the ‘expo’. The Sunday Chronicle spoke to a few beneficiaries who expressed their joy and gratitude after being handed their land titles.

Rajaram Persaud, a 47-year-old father of two of the West Coast Demerara (WCD), said that he’d applied for his land since 2002, and after 21 years, was finally given his title.

“It has been a really long process. It is a good thing that it finally come to a close, but it has been really tough, with numerous visits to both of the departments over in Region Three at Vreed-en-Hoop and the Ministry of Housing on Brickdam,” he explained.

Another beneficiary, 30-year-old Monica Holligan, said that she’d applied in 2013, and is grateful to have gotten through.

“I am so grateful today that it came that I got through. When they call me, I was very excited, and I was so happy and excited to get the title,” she said.

Holligan has been renting a house in Lusignan, East Coast Demerara (ECD) for about 12 years.

Kamwattie Persaud, a 40-year-old mother and widow of the WCD, shared that she had applied in 2021.

“I have one son at the age of 11, and I am a widow. So I am very pleased that I got my title today, because I am living in a rental house, and can move on from here and better our future and lives,” she said.

Troy Collins, of Victoria Village, ECD, thanked the Government of Guyana, and said he is pleased with the direction of the country.

“I feel good about the housing progress, and I feel satisfied about it, and I thank the Government of Guyana for what they doing for the poor, and everybody; nobody is not left out. The President is doing a good job, and I thank God that I got through,” he said.

Collins shared that he applied for a land since President Dr. Irfaan Ali was the Minister of Housing and Water.

Donna Salem, of Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD) applied in 2008, some 15 years ago.

“I am so happy; I am so proud that I finally got through at this time, so we can start doing something,” Salem said.