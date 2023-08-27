From Guyana’s shores to New York’s plates…

The culinary journey of Naresh Persaud

EMBRACING the power of cuisine to forge connections, celebrate diversity, and bridge cultural gaps, 49-year-old Naresh Persaud, who hails from the Maria Lodge region of Guyana’s Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), has brought his culinary dreams to life in the bustling heart of Queens, New York.

His latest venture, the “Naresh Essequibo Restaurant”, stands as a testament to his determination to bring the flavours of his homeland to a new audience, nestled on 214-69 Jamaica Avenue, Queens Village, 11428.

Relocating to the United States in 2015, Persaud’s journey has been one of transformation. Leaving behind his career as a “Goldsmith” in Guyana, he found his true passion in the kitchen when he got to the ‘Big Apple’.

Dishes that will be served at the restaurant in New York

His culinary path started humbly, working with three sisters on Liberty Avenue in New York, where he uncovered hidden talents that have now blossomed into his own restaurant.

With over eight years of culinary experience under his belt, Persaud’s culinary journey led him through roles in two different restaurants before he took the bold step to create his own establishment.

“Naresh Essequibo Restaurant” is more than just a business; it’s a heartfelt endeavour to ensure that Guyanese flavours are preserved and celebrated across borders. Persaud’s vision is to provide a taste of Guyana to fellow expatriates, offering them a slice of home even in a foreign land.

Scheduled for an official opening in September, the restaurant has already assembled a team of eight staff members. Persaud’s aspiration is to entice customers with a promise of authentic Guyanese and Caribbean flavours, infused with the distinctive spices that hail from Essequibo, his cherished hometown.

As visitors step inside the restaurant, they will be greeted by a medley of traditional Guyanese and Caribbean dishes that have been crafted with love and authenticity. The menu, a carefully curated fusion of flavours, mirrors the culinary heritage of the Cinderella County.

“At Naresh Essequibo Restaurant, we take pride in sourcing the finest ingredients that capture the essence of Essequibo’s culinary heritage,” explained the founder. “Our team meticulously handpicks special spices, seasonings, and Cassareep, a traditional Guyanese sauce derived from the Pomeroon River, to infuse our dishes with unparalleled depth and richness.”

Among the array of offerings patrons can savour are: dishes like “gailbaka curry”, baigani, Guyanese-style cook-up rice, crab and hassa curries, sada roti, egg balls, cassava balls, chicken foot, and the famed seven curries.

Persaud’s journey extends beyond his role as a chef. His professional path has meandered through roles as a party planner at a banquet hall in the United States; a manager; and a superviser for a party company called “Party Packager” in Canada.

Additionally, he is a certified Patient Care Technician (PTC), and oversees a home care agency that offers private patient care services.

Reflecting on his aspirations, Persaud shared, “I want my Guyanese brothers and sisters to feel at home when they come to the United States of America; they must be able to sit and enjoy a meal that is offered in Guyana. For those living in America, they, too, can indulge in Guyana’s culinary richness.”

As demand continues to grow, Persaud envisions expanding his venture, adapting to evolving palates and preferences. The “Naresh Essequibo Restaurant” stands not just as a place to dine, but as a cultural bridge where flavours, memories, and a deep sense of home converge.