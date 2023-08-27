Mbappe’s double help PSG beat Lens

Kylian Mbappe’s double helped Paris St-Germain beat Lens to claim their first Ligue win of the season.

Making his first start of the campaign following a dispute over his future at the club, the French forward thumped a first-time effort into the top corner to double the hosts’ lead and added his second late on.

Marco Asensio’s curling effort had put PSG ahead on the stroke of half-time.

But Morgan Guilavogui got one back for Lens with the last kick of the game.

Mbappe, who came off the bench to score at Toulouse last weekend, was lively from the off and had PSG’s best two chances of the first half but denied by Lens keeper Brice Samba in the first instance before his deflected effort was cleared off the line.

A surging run from Vitinho created the opening for Asensio, whose shot took a slight nick off the defender before the ball found the bottom corner.

Lucas Hernandez then teed up Mbappe for the second eight minutes after the break before Mbappe and Guilavogui each benefitted from ricochets to find the net in added time at the end of the match.

After two draws to start the campaign, victory lifts Luis Enrique’s side up to fifth.