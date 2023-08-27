Dubois feels ‘cheated’ after Usyk victory

(BBC) – Briton Daniel Dubois felt “cheated out of victory” after losing his heavyweight world-title challenge to Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk on a dramatic night in front of 40,000 boisterous fans in Poland.

Dubois, a huge underdog, floored the champion in a controversial fifth round. With Usyk wincing in pain on the canvas, the referee ruled the shot – which appeared to land on the belt line – a low blow.

Usyk, 36, regained control and dropped Dubois, 25, with a flurry of shots in the eighth round at Tarczynski Arena, Wroclaw, before the referee halted the contest following another knockdown in the ninth.

“I didn’t think that was a low blow, I thought it landed,” Dubois said after the fight.

His promoter Frank Warren agreed, calling it a “complete home decision” as he criticised referee Luis Pabon and said he plans to appeal.

“I like Usyk, but he was not fit to go on and they gave him a couple of minutes to recover,” added Warren.

Usyk took three minutes and 45 seconds before declaring he was fit to resume – fighters are allowed five minutes when caught with a low blow, although Dubois was not deducted a point by the referee.

The former undisputed cruiserweight champion responded well towards the end of the fifth round and reasserted his dominance in rounds seven and eight as he made a successful second defence of his WBA ‘Super’, IBF and WBO belts.

He also retained his undefeated record, winning a 21st professional bout, to keep hopes of a blockbuster fight with Tyson Fury alive.

“I’m ready to fight Tyson Fury,” Usyk said.

“I feel good. I am grateful for my team, my family, my children. I love you. I’m grateful for my country and the Ukrainian army. Thank you so much.”

Briton Fury – the WBC world champion – and Usyk have previously failed to agree terms on a historic bout for all four heavyweight belts.