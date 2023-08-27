Bartica FA summer camp concludes Saturday

The Bartica Football Association (BFA), by way of its Academy Training Centre (ATC), has embarked on a Summer Grassroots Football Camp, which is being run off during the last two weeks of August.

The sessions are designed for children, ages 6 to 12-years-old.

The Summer Camp is an extension to the year-round Saturday mornings grassroots training session of the Bartica Football ATC, for which the Association receives financial and material support from the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), through its Members Financial Assistance Programme (M-FAP).

The Bartica Football ATC has been in operation for more than three years already, and caters to training for boys and girls in the following categories: Under-13 (Mondays), Under-15 (Wednesdays), Under-17 Fridays, and Grassroots (Saturdays).

Leading up to this year’s summer holidays, the BFA received a handsome donation of balls and equipment from the GFF, and was able to distribute the same to various nearby riverain communities, in a bid to kick start their own ATC cells.

As a result, the BFA Summer Grassroots Camp will culminate with a grand Kids Football Festival on Saturday, September 2nd, at the Bartica Community Centre ground, where all the beneficiaries of M-FAP donations will be invited to compete against each other.

At the conclusion of the summer programme, the BFA expects to see an increase in attendance at its continuous Academy Training Centre sessions.

Since its inception, the Bartica ATC has borne much fruit, providing quality players to local clubs, performing exceedingly well at national tournaments, and also seeing a number of its charges being called to the Guyana National Team at various age categories.