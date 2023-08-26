Excelling at Over 50

News Archives
Guyana’s over-50 team
The game of Pool in Guyana is widely popular at every corner shop and other places of relaxation.

Just recently, Guyana’s over-50 team went to the twin island Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to play a tournament against their over-50 team.

The Guyanese team returned home celebrating their victory despite the challenging games with the highly talented Trinidadian over-50 team.

This newscast spoke with the captain of the team Alfred Mekdeci. “I can attribute the team‘s success to three main things—the tenacity and experience of our team and the strategic plan that we hatched.

I also know how to motivate people and that may have played a part in our success. Our guys are experienced because they have played so many tournaments over the years; they are well prepared; mentally and physically “, Mekdeci told Chronicle.

According to Mekdeci, who plays from a wheelchair due to an injury sustained almost 30 years ago, “We also play younger teams around Guyana including Berbice, Bartica, Leonora Police and West Demerara clubs and we play many tournaments among ourselves. Other Caribbean countries have expressed interest in playing against us and will either come here or we will go to them“, Mekdeci noted during his interview.

