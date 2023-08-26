MoU signed for construction of 200 houses at Leonora

SOME 200 three-bedroom flat homes will soon be constructed at Leonora, Region Three, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) and South Atlantic Logistics and General Services Inc., on Friday.

The agreement was signed by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), Sherwyn Greaves and New Century International Founder and CEO, Alex De La Cruz.

Each home will measure 862 square feet, which is 62 more square feet than the other three-bedroom homes being constructed under the national housing programme. The homes will, however, remain the same cost of $9 million.

Further, each unit will be constructed on approximately 5,000 square feet of land, using interlocking columns and blocks and without the use of mortar. The columns will also form a part of the foundation of the homes.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal; Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues; US Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch; Senior Commercial Officer at the US Embassy’s Department of Commerce, Daniel Gaines; New Century International Vice President, David Bishop and Director, Jose Aguilella; Representative from Blokon, a subsidiary of New Century International, Alphonso De Armas; CEO of Go-Invest, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop; CH&PA Deputy Director of Projects, Intakab Indarjeet and other senior officials.