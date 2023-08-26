164 youths successfully complete music literacy programme

SOME 164 youths were successful participants of the 11th Republic Bank Pan Minors Music Literacy Programme, held in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport.

This annual workshop, which recommenced after a three-year hiatus, seeks to awaken in Guyana’s youth the power to learn and succeed in the steel-pan art form while providing the opportunity to develop self-discipline and the spirit of team work.

The camps were conducted in Regions Two, Three, Four, Six, Seven and 10, where participants benefitted from both theoretical and practical training in the steel pan art form.

The programme ran from July 24 – August 11, 2023 and the focus was on strengthening the skills of players from selected school bands.

Having completed the programme, participants are now able to read simple pieces from a single staff, play beginner-level pieces, play scales with key signature of up to one sharp or flat, and place chords to simple melodies.

Graduation ceremonies were held on the last day of the programme, Friday, August 11, 2023, at each camp where participants received their certificates and provided entertainment. A closing ceremony for Regions Three and Four participants was held at Umana Yana, Georgetown.

The Pan Minors Music Literacy Programme was first introduced to Guyana in 2010 as part of the Bank’s “Power to Make a Difference” Social Investment initiative. Republic Bank remains committed to supporting initiatives that positively impact and shape the minds of our youth.