LG Electronics store bridges gap between Guyanese consumers, global standards

THE government will support businesses in Guyana that promote modernisation by providing excellent customer service, warranties, and manufacturer assurances to Guyanese buyers, comparable to those in any other market worldwide.

This is according to Senior Minister in the Office of the President, with responsibility for Finance, Ashni Singh, on Wednesday, when he gave remarks at the official launch of Life is Good (LG) Electronics on Water Street Georgetown.

The Senior Minister spoke on this uprise in development as a crucial and important one, and referenced days where Guyanese distributors of products were unable to provide their local customers with quality services, set by international companies and distributors.

Congratulating the proprietor and family on the opening of the store, and recognising the commendable partnership between the Guyanese entrepreneur and the globally recognized brand, LG Electronics, Minister Singh noted that the Government sees the forging of such partnerships as a significant part of the comprehensive transformation and modernisation of Guyana.

“As we strive for a modern Guyana, we should see Guyanese purchasers of goods and services enjoying the same level of customer service, back up support, same quality of manufacturer’s warranty, along with other assurances provided by manufacturers,” he said.

Referencing the growing tourism sector, the Minister said that at present there are around eight or nine internationally branded hotels being constructed in Guyana, and identified the hotels and industrial customers as large buyers that are also potential LG customers.

Chief Financial Officer of Wahab Imports Inc., Dr Aliesha Wahab, told the gathering that the company has “…put a lot of work into this project for several months, and I’m really excited to share it with you all.”

She thanked stakeholders, the LG team, and the customers for their support, expressing excitement to bring LG’s products to Guyana, and her hope that Guyanese enjoy the full benefits of the store.

Meanwhile, President of LG Electronics Central America and the Caribbean, Ecuador and Venezuela, Luis Eom, expressed his joy that the brand has been able to make a significant contribution to Guyana, and pledged, on behalf of the company, to provide support for the store so that it will be able to make large profits.

“LG will always support Guyana and be of great help in opening a new era. We promise you that you are going to have good products and services from LG from now on,” he expressed.

LG brings with it a number of household appliances, from televisions, washers and dryers, air conditioners, refrigerators and Bluetooth speakers.

Additionally, the LG store brings with it a luxury that Guyanese will enjoy, and that is acknowledged warranty on products. In previous years, local distributors of electronics would offer warranty documents; however, those hold no merit to what the team at this new electronic store has to offer.