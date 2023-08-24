News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
India take series after washout
There was no play possible in Malahide (Sportsfile/Getty Images)
There was no play possible in Malahide (Sportsfile/Getty Images)

(ESPNCRICINFO) – A persistent drizzle and later a wet outfield meant the third and final T20I between India and Ireland in Malahide was abandoned without even the toss taking place. India took the series 2-0.

The day started with a steady drizzle and it continued for a long time. When the rain did relent, the umpires came out for an inspection at 5.45pm local time, but the outfield conditions were too damp for play. The match, which should have got underway at 3:00pm local time, was called off approximately three hours later.

The captains of the two teams, Paul Stirling and Jasprit Bumrah, shook hands in the middle to draw the curtain on the three-match series. Bumrah was named Player of the Series for his four wickets in the two completed games, at an average of 9.75 and an economy of just 4.87, comfortably the best across both sides. Returning to competitive cricket after a gap of ten months, he bowled with pace and accuracy to trouble the Ireland batters.

India came into the final game having taken an unassailable 2-0 lead. They won the rain-affected opening T20I by a narrow margin of two runs (DLS method) with Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna, both coming back from long injury layoffs, giving a good account of themselves.

The second game was relatively smooth sailing for India – they got over the line by 33 runs.
India’s next assignment is the Asia Cup, which gets underway on August 30 and will be played in Sri Lanka and Pakistan. India’s first game of the tournament is against Pakistan on September 2. Ireland, meanwhile, play a three-match ODI series against England starting on September 20 in Leeds.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.