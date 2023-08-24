India take series after washout

(ESPNCRICINFO) – A persistent drizzle and later a wet outfield meant the third and final T20I between India and Ireland in Malahide was abandoned without even the toss taking place. India took the series 2-0.

The day started with a steady drizzle and it continued for a long time. When the rain did relent, the umpires came out for an inspection at 5.45pm local time, but the outfield conditions were too damp for play. The match, which should have got underway at 3:00pm local time, was called off approximately three hours later.

The captains of the two teams, Paul Stirling and Jasprit Bumrah, shook hands in the middle to draw the curtain on the three-match series. Bumrah was named Player of the Series for his four wickets in the two completed games, at an average of 9.75 and an economy of just 4.87, comfortably the best across both sides. Returning to competitive cricket after a gap of ten months, he bowled with pace and accuracy to trouble the Ireland batters.

India came into the final game having taken an unassailable 2-0 lead. They won the rain-affected opening T20I by a narrow margin of two runs (DLS method) with Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna, both coming back from long injury layoffs, giving a good account of themselves.

The second game was relatively smooth sailing for India – they got over the line by 33 runs.

India’s next assignment is the Asia Cup, which gets underway on August 30 and will be played in Sri Lanka and Pakistan. India’s first game of the tournament is against Pakistan on September 2. Ireland, meanwhile, play a three-match ODI series against England starting on September 20 in Leeds.