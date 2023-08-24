Bishoo helps Knights to win in US masters T10

CMC – Ex-Test leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo snatched two wickets in a Man-of-the-Match performance, helping California Knights halt the momentum of leaders New York Warriors with a 15-run win in the US Masters T10 here Wednesday.

The 37-year-old, who played 36 Tests and 42 one-dayers for West Indies, claimed two for 10 from two overs as Warriors, chasing 107 for victory at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, were restricted to 91 for three.

For Warriors, the defeat was their second in five outings to be top on six points while Knights picked up their second win in five games, to lie third on five points.

Choosing to bat first, Knights were lifted to 106 for five from their 10 overs by captain Aaron Finch (24) and former West Indies off-spinner Ashley Nurse (22), while ex-Windies Test speedster Jerome Taylor claimed two for 20.

Tillakaratne Dilshan then struck 43 from 27 deliveries with three fours and three sixes, in a 43-run, third wicket partnership with former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq (22 not out) but the effort proved in vain as Bishoo dried up the scoring.

In the day’s opening game of the triple-header, fast bowler Fidel Edwards followed up his hat-trick on Tuesday with a spell of two for 10 as Texas Chargers defeated Chris Gayle’s Morrisville Unity by 34 runs.

Sent in, Darren Stevens’s 18-ball 36 propelled Chargers to 109 for seven, former India paceman Shantha Sreesanth picking up four for 12.

In reply, Gayle perished for six leaving Shehan Jayasuriya to top-score with 22, with Unity stuttering to 75 for eight in the end.

In the finale, former Trinidad and Tobago and West Indies medium pacer, Rayad Emrit, claimed two for six from a single over as he helped Atlanta Riders – who feature Dwayne Smith and Lendl Simmons in their ranks – whip Danza Hyatt and Chris Barnwell’s New Jersey Triton’s by 48 runs.