Monroe Road CC of T&T beat MSC by 258 runs

After losing to GCC on Sunday at Bourda, Munroe Road U-19 Cricket team, led by a brilliant 87 from 49 balls from Aaron Basant beat host Malteenoes by 258 runs in their second match on their tour to Guyana.

Basant’s total was accented by an entertaining 70 from 46 balls from Jayden Joseph and a well-constructed 67 from 75 balls by Aleem Nabbie.

Aided by the three half-centuries by the Trinidadians, Munroe Road amassed 318-6 off their allotted 50 overs.

Samuel Barkoy took 2-30 and National U-13 pacer, Thierry Davis, had 2-35 for the home side who were decimated for 60 with only National U-15 female batter, Tilleya Ramsarooj, reaching double figures with 13.

Zachary Madray captured 3-14 and Nashayn Bethelmy took 2-15 for Munroe Road who will oppose East Bank at Farm today.

Monroe Road’s wicket-Keeper, Justin Ramjohn, had a good day behind the stumps effecting three stumpings. (Sean Devers)