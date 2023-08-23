Courts Business Solutions, Home Makeover contest set to ‘elevate’ Building Expo

TWO dynamic initiatives will be introduced this week at the 2023 International Building Expo which will be held from August 24 to August 27, 2023 – one to improve business development and the other to win a complete home makeover.

One of the Expo’s Platinum Sponsors, Unicomer Guyana, intends to launch Courts Business Solutions (CBS), the corporate sales and services division of its Courts brand for Corporate Guyana. The company, under its Courts brand, will introduce “Operation Transformation,” a home makeover promotion where visitors can enter a competition for a complete home makeover sponsored by Courts.

Small, medium, and large businesses will receive business equipment, furnishing, and Ready Finance solutions through the CBS initiative by Unicomer Guyana Inc. There will be a focus on the hospitality, construction, and restaurant industry verticals.

Special offers and product features will also be announced at the Expo. The CBS service marks a significant step forward in Unicomer Guyana Inc’s commitment to empowering businesses, driving economic growth, and fostering innovation within the corporate community. Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn about the comprehensive suite of Ready Finance options that CBS will offer during the Expo.

“We believe in the limitless potential of Guyana’s business community, and Courts Business Solutions reflects our dedication to facilitating their success,” stated Mr. Vincent Gordon, Sub-regional Managing Director for Unicomer Guyana and the Dutch Caribbean. “With flexible products and financing solutions, we aim to equip businesses with the full suite of tools they need to thrive.”

In conjunction with the launch of Courts Business Solutions, Unicomer Guyana Inc. will also be presenting the Operation Transformation Home Makeover promotion. This engaging promotion invites individuals to participate for a chance to win a life-changing home transformation experience. The lucky winner will witness his/her living space undergo a remarkable makeover, enhancing comfort and lifestyle.

Participants will be able to sign up on the spot or online. Details will be provided at the Unicomer booth at the Expo.

The Operation Transformation Home Makeover promotion is a testament to Unicomer Guyana’s commitment to improving the lives of its customers. “We understand the significance of a comfortable and inspiring living environment. Through this promotion, we aim to create a lasting positive impact on one fortunate individual and their family,” said Mr. Gordon.

Unicomer Guyana invites all interested parties to join it at the International Building Expo for the launch of Courts Business Solutions and the Home Makeover promotion.