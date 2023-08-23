CIOG condemns Layne’s disparaging remarks against Muslim women

demands an apology for ‘crass Islamophobia’

THE Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana (CIOG), on Tuesday, condemned the disparaging remarks against Muslim women made by Working People’s Alliance (WPA) member, Rhonda Layne and said that an apology should be issued.

“We deem the comments of Ms. Rhonda Layne, an executive member of the WPA from Den Amstel, to be an example of crass Islamophobia,” the statement read.

Layne, during her remarks at the Cuffy 250 Committee Forum, disparaged Islam and proceeded to imply that the religion oppresses women.

“In a Muslim’s life, a woman is only there to be a home-maker, a child bearer and everything that is against the women,” she said.

According to the CIOG, the statement made by Layne is a narrative peddled by hate-mongers that is aimed at degrading and ridiculing Muslim women.

“Saying that Muslim women are only good for two things – the kitchen and the bedroom – is insulting to all women, and, more specifically, Muslim women who have and continue to play a vital role in the development and prosperity of our country.

“Muslim women in Guyana own businesses, serve as educators, doctors, lawyers, engineers, and even in uniform, to help keep our nation safe and secure,” the statement read.

While addressing Layne’s subsequent remarks that she attended a “Muslim affair” and all of the women were seated at the back and the men were in front, the CIOG said: “We are happy that Ms. Layne took time to attend a Muslim gathering and we invite her to overcome her irrational phobia of mythical “body-snatchers” and attend more.”

Furthermore, it was said that the generalisation that all “Muslim affairs” are all the same is patently false, malicious and misleading.

Using the example of the wedding celebration that President, Dr. Irfaan Ali attended at the Leonora Masjid compound on August 19, the CIOG stated that the women sat with their families at nicely decorated tables without any separation.

Additionally, it was further emphasised that there is no rule that determines where a woman sits at a Muslim gathering in Guyana and it is not linked to religion but instead personal preferences, accommodation, among other things.

“We call on the leaders of the WPA and APNU to refrain from disparaging Guyana’s established faith traditions in order to advance a political agenda. Inciting hatred by targeting members of our country’s faith communities is a dangerous and perilous road to travel and all law-abiding citizens of Guyana should stand on guard against it,” the CIOG said.