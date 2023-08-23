News Archives
A national treasure, an institution, an indomitable spirit
Spread-(1)

Statesman, Dr. Roger Luncheon, laid to rest

HEARTFELT tributes poured in for longstanding member of the People’s Progressive Party and former Cabinet Secretary, Dr Roger Luncheon, as scores of government officials, patrons and family members gathered at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) to bid their final farewells.

Dr. Luncheon passed away on August 2 after several years of health complications. At the time of his passing, he was employed at the Office of the President as an advisor.
His casket was outfitted with the Golden Arrowhead, Guyana’s national flag, as he was accorded a military funeral by the Government of Guyana.
The photos below capture Dr. Luncheon in his element, and scenes from the State Funeral for the renowned intellectual and statesman:

Staff Reporter

