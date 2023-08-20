Promoting agriculture and nature tourism in Guyana;

Day trips planned at Adel’s Rainforest Resort

BEING a humanitarian is more than giving back to the community, and, this year, in time for the festive season of Christmas, Zena Bone, owner of Adel’s Rainforest Resort will be hosting day trips for school children.

Bone explained that it will allow them to spend some time at the nature resort and they will be treated to lunch, all produce from the grounds of the resort, freshly prepared by the kitchen staff with the same “farm to table” concept.

She added that the pupils will be drawn from the primary level, from Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), and she is catering for 30 in about three day-trips per week leading up to Christmas. Bone told the Pepperpot Magazine that the idea was conceptualised after her School Camp initiative fell through the cracks due to a lack of co-operation, and she wanted to replace it with something else.

She disclosed that the school-aged children will be transported to the resort via a boat, compliments of the resort owner and will benefit from a nature walk on the grounds of the resort upon arrival.

Bone reported that they will also participate in canoeing in the canal and explore the nature grounds during the excursion. The visitors will have an opportunity to feed the monkeys in their natural habitat on the property. The resort provides bananas for them daily, which is nothing unusual.

She stated that lunch would be served at the resort and it will be a guided tour and the children will also be given a goody bag to take home with them following the tour.

During the visit, Bone told the Pepperpot Magazine that she will engage in a pep talk and be on hand to facilitate the tour and answer any questions the children may have while at the resort.

Bone grabs at every opportunity to share the resort experience with the locals of Region Two and farther afield and provides both free and paid services at the property, a nature oasis ideal for any occasion and event, even family gatherings and couples.

About Adel’s Rainforest Resort

Adel’s Rainforest Resort is located in the Akawani Creek, Pomeroon River and it sits comfortably on a six-acre family-owned land and accommodates 20 persons at any given time.

It is a cozy, comfortable nature resort that is so pleasing to the eyes and the ideal place to spend countless hours bird-watching, sitting by the creek, or walking, exploring the grounds of the animal-friendly resort.

Bone, an overseas-based Guyanese, owns Adel’s and has invested a lot to promote agricultural and nature tourism through her resort.

Adel’s Rainforest Resort is on six acres of land which is covered in citrus, ground provisions, plants and a variety of flowers and is home to many species of birds and endangered animals.

The plantation is protected by Bone’s three dogs. It is considered a safe and perfect location for a getaway, family outing, or for a few nights away at the resort which has been in the family for about 145 years. Still, the land sat dormant for 45 years before Bone inherited it from her grandmother, Adel.

The resort was named after her late grandmother to honour her memory and contribution to the family.

“I thought of coming here when I had a hotel in Barbados, the Golden Sands Hotel, with 27 apartments. When I saw the decline of tourism in Barbados, I had the idea of eco-tourism and agriculture tourism in Guyana, so I happened to go to a meeting and sat with ‘Butch’ Stuart, who owns the Sandals chain of hotels in the Caribbean and we talked about it for me to sell my hotel and come into this business,” she said.

Bone added that she returned to her homeland Guyana, began clearing the forested land and constructed Adel’s Rainforest Resort, but unfortunately, she had to return to the U.S. for a few years.

“I thought of leasing. Then I went into the arrangement of splitting profits with an English lady, which was a disaster. So, after two and a half years of looking at the venture, I called an end to it and came back into the business. So, there was a time when you heard Adel’s was going down and it bothered me terribly, and it either was to sell, which I couldn’t because I couldn’t answer to my superiors when I get on the ‘other side,’ since the land has been in the family for 145 years. How could I take it out of the family? Hence, I am here,” she said.

Although the resort sits on only six acres of land, the plantation runs up to 250 acres up the Akawani Creek. She is considering leasing the land for farming to promote agricultural tourism.

Apart from the resort, Bone has farmlands at Grant Enterprise, Pomeroon River, and has leased that plantation to locals, who have a thriving coconut business.

On that estate, they have the family house, where she would stay occasionally.

Adel’s’ Rainforest Resort can accommodate up to 20 persons overnight and they have activities such as fishing, night-spotting, bird-watching, swimming and nature walks on the grounds of the resort, among other things.

There is a lot to do and eat while at this nature property and such will cause you to return.