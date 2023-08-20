Rising to the challenges in the entrepreneurial world

“MY reward is when a client comes to me and they are in pain, and by the time I finish working with them and they leave my massage parlour, they are pain-free.” These are the words of Samantha Henry, a specialised massage therapist.

Henry is now one of the country’s leading massage therapists, but as time passed, she developed a great love for the job.

The specialist sat down with Pepperpot Magazine to share how she developed her love for massage therapy and skin care over the years.

“Years ago, I was given the opportunity to go to St Vincent and the Grenadines to study theology, but my heart’s desire was to be a nurse, but because I wasn’t given the opportunity to be a nurse, I didn’t get to go to nursing school. But while in St Vincent, I was given the opportunity to study to become a nail technician, and I continue to study and I use it to support myself,” Henry told Pepperpot Magazine. “Utilising the opportunities that were afforded to me, I went to study aesthetics which is skin and massages.”

Henry recalled being in the class and being told by the teacher that she will be a great massage therapist.

She added that, with massages, you can assess critical areas that need attention through touch, as against doing skincare and other body services.

“A client would come into me and they would be in pain and my reward is when the client comes out of the room, that client is not in any pain at all, or for instance, if I am working on somebody’s face and treatment after treatment and I see that person’s face comes around, I get my reward,” Henry shared with the magazine. “My dream to become a massage therapist and to own Rejuvenate Health Spa did not happen just like that.”

Like every other career in life, Henry has had her fair share of struggles. After she graduated with a certificate in massages, her heart’s desire was not to stay there.

After returning to Guyana, massages were not the talk of the town in those days, and securing jobs in the area was difficult to come by, so she looked for alternatives until she could secure herself in her comfort zone of massage therapy.

“We tend to look at massage therapy as a luxury, but massage is really like eight hours of sleep, it boosts your immune system, it helps you with your mental health, it speeds up your metabolism, and much more benefits,“ Henry told the Pepperpot Magazine.

Henry’s determination to pursue her career led her to walking around Georgetown with a suitcase with massage paraphernalia going from home to home and offering persons the service.

After a while, she got enough funding to get a building to conduct her massage practice, but the place was not the most conducive environment to work in, so she pursued it until she got something better.

With much persistence, Henry finally found a place where the ambience, and atmosphere met her work standards, and there is where she bloomed and blossomed in her field.

There is where the idea of the establishment of Rejuvenating Health Spa was birthed, according to Henry.

Henry shared that during COVID the business experienced a downturn, but, nevertheless, with much perseverance and measures that were put in place after the reopening of the nation, she regained the confidence of her clientele.

“Because we do mostly therapeutic massages, and because of the pains they would experience, they started to find ways to come; we sanitise the place so that our clients would feel safe,” Henry said.

Rejuvenated Health Spa celebrated five years of service recently, and its continued goal is to effectively serve the nation in a great and more excellent way.