Enterprise, Foulis communities welcome new roads

JUST over a month after his visit to the communities of Enterprise and Foulis on the East Bank of Demerara, Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, accompanied by the Minister of Legal Affairs, and Attorney General, Anil Nandlall, and the Minister Within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, delivered on their commitment to rebuilding the dilapidated roads so that residents can have better access to and from their homes.

The goal, according to Deodat Indar in an interview with the Guyana Chronicle, is to visit all communities throughout the country and hear from the residents to determine their specific requirements. According to Minister Indar, “yes, we are doing the general work, but we are also listening to the people who live in these communities. We are taking the government to the people, and they are telling us what is bothering them or what they need to benefit their lives as a village.”

He further stated that “most of these visits are impromptu by our Vice President (Bharrat Jagdeo). We visited Enterprise and Foulis, and we listened to the residents’ concerns; some had some personal issues that we addressed on the spot, while we are following up with some others. Of course, we saw and heard about the roads, and Dr. Jagdeo made a commitment that they would be fixed, and they were. These two communities are not the only ones, but we are fixing the infrastructure of all communities across Guyana. As a government, we are working to develop people’s lives in every way.”

This publication reached out to some of the residents of the two communities, who expressed their gratitude to Vice President Jagdeo, Minister Indar, and Attorney General Anil Nandlall for their “swift” and almost immediate action.

Ms. Samantha Sheoprashad, from the community of Enterprise, said, “I am speaking on behalf of all the residents of Enterprise when I say we are grateful for what this government has done for our community. After Dr. Jagdeo’s visit, everyone was happy to know that we would finally get better roads. The main road leading to the school, clinic, and our homes had been in a terrible state for over 20 years. Like many others, I grew up walking on the roads with potholes, but now that we are in a position as a country to develop our infrastructure, I know that all communities will benefit in this country.”

Sheoprashad further added, “these roads are contributing to the development of people’s lives, and looking around at the streets in the village, many are saying that it seems like we are living in Florida. The children can now safely walk the roads without fearing that they may fall. As a community and as a people, I would like to encourage all Guyanese to let us work together to develop ourselves and help develop our country. The government cannot do it alone, but we can help them. I would love to see all the communities look and feel the way Enterprise does. It’s refreshing; we are thankful and want the same for other villages too.”

Finally, Samantha also thanked the government for the work that was done at Enterprise Primary School. “They did some work on the building of the school, and we would like to say thanks for that as well,” she related.

A labourer, Patrick (only name given), said that he and the community were “very happy” and “upbeat” about getting the new roads in the village of Foulis. According to Paul, “Listen, let us don’t fool ourselves, we know with the opposition, no one was getting anything from them. Not even the people who voted for them weren’t getting anything, so yes, we are happy. We are very happy that, rain or sun, we can walk now without getting our shoes muddy or our clothes dirty. Young, old, and in between are happy; we thank President Ali and Dr. Jagdeo. The big man said he would give us the road and clean the trench, and he did it. The new roads have people cleaning the roadside and surroundings too.”