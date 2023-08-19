News Archives
Guyana returns to Miss Universe stage
Universe

AFTER a six-year hiatus, Guyana will return to the Miss Universe international stage.

According to a press release from the pageant’s franchise, US-based and award-winning pageant director, Teri Brown-Walker was recently named the new Miss Universe franchise holder for Guyana, and will host the final coronation for the beauty pageant on September 2 at the Guyana Marriott Hotel Georgetown.

Eight finalists will be competing for the chance of a lifetime to be crowned the next Miss Universe Guyana.
The finalists competing and representing their own regions are: Colline Ward, Miss Bartica; Mackella Profeiro, Miss Demerara-Mahaica; Chandini Baljor, Miss Essequibo Islands-West Demerara; Lieve Blanckaert, Miss Georgetown; Melissa McLean, Miss La Parfaite Harmonie; Britny Mack, Miss Pakaraima; Lisa Narine, Miss Pomeroon-Supenaam; and Anika Felicien, Miss Rupununi.

According to the release, the judging panel of experts will critique the incredible queens in several challenging categories: Interview, swimsuit, evening gown and final question round competition. They will be looking for qualities on how well they demonstrate authenticity, credibility, and exhibit grace under pressure.

The winner of the Miss Universe Guyana pageant will move on to compete at the Miss Universe international pageant in El Salvador on November 18, 2023.
Miss Universe is one of the most-watched pageants in the world, with an estimated audience of over 500 million viewers in over 190 territories.

 

Staff Reporter

