Nine Guyanese awarded scholarships to study in China

THE Chinese Embassy, on Friday, awarded nine Guyanese students, two of whom are already in China, scholarships to pursue studies at various tertiary institutions in that country.

The Ministry of Public Service’s Scholarships Manager, Deomattie Seeram, during an award ceremony for the scholarship awardees, said that the Government of Guyana is proud that the two countries have maintained a strong and long-standing partnership over the past decades, particularly in the public and education sectors.

In subsequent remarks to the Guyana Chronicle, she said: “We at the Ministry of Public Service and the government are proud of the students that will be representing us as a country, and not just themselves and their families. Apart from their parents and family, we are always in contact with them to ensure that they are transiting okay, and we are also there to assist them in whatever way that we can. We also cater for them in the case of an emergency, and they have to return home; we will guide them and get them here.”

Seeram added that the Government of Guyana is also providing them with a monthly allowance to assist with their daily expenses.

According to her, the objective is to assist students with their studies so that they can become qualified internationally and be able to return to Guyana to make a difference and fill the “existing gaps” in the public sector.

“Like I told the students, this is not only a financial commitment but also a privilege for them. I would also like to remind them to be good ambassadors for Guyana, knowing that all eyes are on our country now. This is your chance to tell people and show them who we are as Guyanese, through our culture and values,” Seeram said.

Also speaking at the ceremony was the Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, Guo Haiyan, who congratulated the students and wished them well during their time in China.

Ambassador Haiyan explained that every year the Chinese Embassy gets the opportunity to give scholarships to deserving students who wish to further their studies in China.

“This year we are giving nine students scholarships…congratulations to the winners of the scholarships, and I welcome you to China. You should be proud of yourself, and I would like to also thank the Ministry of Public Service and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their support in the scholarship programme.”

Ambassador Haiyan also stated that the Chinese Government values the importance of education.

“Education is the foundation of national development…we should always give strategic priority to education…” she said before mentioning that during President Dr Irfaan Ali’s recent visit to China, he and the Chinese Government had said in a joint statement that they would work together to expand cultural and educational co-operation between the two countries.

PROUD MOMENT

One of the recipients is Region Two resident Ansel Campbell.

He expressed how ecstatic and humbled he was when he learnt that he was one of the chosen students.

“I am very lucky to be chosen. There were a number of us who applied, but only a few of us got through. I would like to thank the Government of Guyana and the Chinese Government for giving us this opportunity to accomplish my goal of studying civil engineering,” he said.

Being the first in his family to be given the opportunity to study abroad, Campbell said that his relatives are very proud of him, and words cannot express how grateful they are for the opportunity he has been given.

According to Campbell, their respective programmes will commence with the study of the Chinese language for a year. This will be followed by four years of study in pursuit of their degree.

Meanwhile, Shameeza Baksh told this publication that she and her family are very grateful for the opportunity that has been provided by the two governments.

Baksh, a resident of Region Four said: “This opportunity…is very important to me because the degree that I am going for isn’t being offered in Guyana. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for me. I am studying veterinary medicine, and it is something that I’ve wanted for a really long time.”

Baksh used the opportunity to encourage young people, especially girls, to set goals and not be afraid to accomplish them.

“I am following my dreams to a different country, and I would like to encourage and say to my peers to be smart, take precautions, and find out about the place or country that you are going to before you get there. Do not limit yourself; we have such a broad horizon ahead, and gone are the days when girls are limited,” she added.

China has awarded 222 scholarships to Guyanese students since the two governments signed the cultural pact in 1984.