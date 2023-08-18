News Archives
Grenada drafts policy for selecting cultural ambassadors
Terra D Governor (Photo credit: Spicemas Corporation)
Terra D Governor (Photo credit: Spicemas Corporation)

MINISTER of State with responsibility for Youth, Sports and Culture, Ron Redhead has shared some good news for Grenadians.

He announced, Online, that for the first time, the Government, through Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Culture, has drafted a policy for selecting cultural ambassadors, which includes an official passport among other initiatives.

Shem Bernard, Terra D Governor, in addition to others short-listed by the Cultural Foundation, should receive it in time for the 50th Independence Anniversary celebration.

Terra D Governor was crowned the 2023 winner of the Power Soca Monarch competition. (Loop News)

