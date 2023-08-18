20 years ago, ‘Dutty Rock’ stood tall

ON the Billboard Reggae Albums chart, dated August 16, 2003, the #1 title was Dutty Rock by Sean Paul. Incidentally, it ranks at #10 on this week’s chart.

Dutty Rock exploded like a time bomb, and sold more than six million copies globally, denting several European charts, while taking top 10 positions on the Billboard 200, Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, and the UK Albums chart.

Among the hit singles from Dutty Rock were Baby Boy (with Beyoncé, a reissue of the 2002 release of the album); Like Glue; I’m Still in Love with You, with Sasha; Gimmi The Light; and Get Busy.

Dutty Rock won the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album in 2004.

Other albums that were on the chart 20 years ago this week include No Holding Back, by Wayne Wonder (#3); DragonFly, by Ziggy Marley (#4); Lucky Day, by Shaggy (#7); Friends for Life, by Buju Banton (#8); Da Real Thing, by Sizzla (# 12); and Tropical Storm, by Beenie Man (#14).



Back on this week’s Billboard Reggae Albums chart, Bob Marley and the Wailers clock 187 non-consecutive weeks in pole position, while Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection, by Shaggy, holds down the #2 position.

Endless Summer, by The Elovaters, which debuted at #4 last week, inches up to #3, while No Love, by Byron Messia, dips to #4.

Dutty Classics Collection, by Sean Paul, is firm at #5, while Greatest Hits by UB40 rises from #9 to #6.

Set in Stone, Wisdom, and World on Fire, by Stick Figure, are #7, #8, #9, respectively. (Jamaica Observer)