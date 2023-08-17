GPHC Human Resources Director receives prestigious U.S. fellowship

DIRECTOR of Human Resources at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), Rohmena Chung is set to participate in the 2023-2024 Hubert H. Humphrey fellowship programme in the United States.

Chung holds a Diploma in Human Resource Management from the Indian Institute of Manpower Planning, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Wales, United Kingdom. She will be pursuing studies in Human Resource Management at Michigan State University.

The Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship Programme brings accomplished professionals from countries around the world to the United States at a midpoint in their careers for a year of graduate-level academic coursework and professional development activities.

The Humphrey Programme was initiated in 1978 to honour the memory and accomplishments of the late Senator and Vice President, Hubert H. Humphrey.

Public Affairs Officer at the U.S. Embassy, Kelly McCray congratulated Chung on her selection and noted that the programme provides a great opportunity to enhance her professional capability and strengthen the institutional capacity of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation on her return.

Prior to her appointment at the GPHC, she was Senior Personnel Officer at the Public Service Commission, and Deputy Director of Human Resources at the Institute of Science and Technology, University of Guyana. She also held senior management positions at the Ministry of Human Services.