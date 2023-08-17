FlyAlways aircraft incident investigated, resolved – Civil Aviation Authority

IN a swift response to ensure passenger safety, the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) recently concluded its investigation into the circumstances surrounding a “Pan-Pan” call issued by a FlyAlways aircraft.

The aviation community recognises a “Pan-Pan” call as an urgent communication indicating a non-life-threatening situation of distress or concern. On August 14, 2023, a FlyAlways aircraft, with 44 passengers on board, took off from CJIA at 10:37 hours, en route to Bonaire International Airport.

Approximately 18 minutes after takeoff, at 10:55 hours, the aircraft’s pilot alerted Air Traffic Controllers to an engine warning light indicating an oil pressure limit issue with the right engine. The crew urgently requested clearance to return to the CJIA and also reported that they were in the process of shutting down the distressed engine.

At the time of the pilot’s request, the aircraft was cruising at an altitude of 26,000 feet, with a fuel reserve of six hours. The swift response of the authorities allowed for a safe return to the CJIA, and the aircraft successfully landed at 11:23 hours without further incident.

Subsequent to the landing, necessary maintenance procedures were conducted to ensure the aircraft’s airworthiness. With passenger and crew safety as a top priority, the aircraft was deemed safe for flight after the required maintenance. It was then ferried to FlyAlways’ home base in Suriname for further in-depth investigation into the specific issue that prompted the “Pan-Pan” call.

Later in the day, at 16:28 hours, the aircraft departed from CJIA for its destination in Suriname, effectively marking the conclusion of the incident and its immediate aftermath.

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority emphasised that the correct protocols were rigorously followed throughout the operation to ensure the safety of all passengers and crew members on board. That incident served as a testament to the effective coordination between aviation professionals, ensuring that the necessary precautions and actions were taken promptly.

“As aviation authorities continue to prioritise passenger safety, the FlyAlways incident underscores the importance of swift and thorough responses in non-life-threatening situations. The GCAA remains committed to upholding the highest standards of safety and operational excellence within Guyana’s aviation sector,” GCAA noted in a press statement.