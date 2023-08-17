First Lady, Chinese Embassy facilitate vulnerable children’s medical outreach

over 140 receive care

FIRST Lady Arya Ali, along with the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China organised a medical outreach on Wednesday to provide free medical care for children in Orphanages and Homes across Guyana.

At State House, 142 children from ten Homes and Orphanages across the country were provided care, including blood pressure testing and lung and heart examinations.

First Lady Ali briefly spoke at the event, saying that her Adopt an Orphanage initiative has received significant support from private sector and other organisations since its launch some years ago.

The Embassy of China, which has always supported the initiatives of the Office of the First Lady, provided medical assistance to children in need on Wednesday by sending 16 medical professionals, including 14 doctors, to the area.

“When I launched the Adopt an Orphanage initiative two years ago, I mentioned that we want to ensure that we were providing holistic support to our children in institutional care, and to do so in a sustainable way,” the First Lady said.

She emphasised that children in institutional care require greater medical care and attention for a number of reasons, and as such, through her Office, she was happy to extend such a service to the group.

Meanwhile, while delivering brief remarks, Ambassador of China to Guyana Guo Haiyan stated, “I am proud to have participated in some of the First Lady’s projects. Last year the Embassy supported three orphanages, and will continue to support two this year, and will participate and make contributions to other projects.”

