From wet floors to comfort

mother of five praises gov’t for new core home

FLOODED with joy and tears of happiness, 45-year-old Sonia Thomas, a mother of five, said the receipt of her new home officially marked new beginnings for her and her family.

For this mother of five, life was not sunshine and rainbows, but she demonstrated that through perseverance, no matter how difficult the road, one should not give up and keep working towards his/her goals.

Forced to take up residence in a deplorable unit that was riddled with holes, Thomas told this publication that she is happy to give her grandson, kids and even herself, a proper home to live in.

“I’m feeling overwhelmed, overjoyed and happy, not just for me but for my kids,” the mother of five said.

Thomas further remarked that she can vividly remember when her life changed for the better. And that was when officials from the Ministry of Housing and Water visited her in the pouring rain and saw the water seeping through the deplorable roof of her previous home.

With her two-year-old grandson beside her, although ashamed, she said it marked new beginnings and blessings for her family, as the weight that plagued her for over two decades was lifted off her shoulders and prosperity was showering in.

And with Christmas fast approaching, Thomas said the new home means her family will have a wonderful time.

She related: “Well I already have a Christmas gift and this will be good for us… I think it’s going to be the best Christmas, by the grace of God.”

Thomas, although unable to contain her tears, expressed gratitude for the collaborative efforts of the Ministry of Housing and Water and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) under the Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme (AHUAP).

While a core home costs $4.4 million, the beneficiary will only pay $100,000 and according to the mother of five, her eldest sons were the ones who pooled together the money to ensure that she got the home.

Meanwhile, “energetic” and “happy” were the adjectives used by 52-year-old Paul Cottam, who, after 20 years of living with his family, will be able to turn the keys to his own home.

Cottam, who is also visually impaired, said that he applied to the ministry since 2009 and to achieve such a lucrative deal is both a relief and joy for him.

Thomas along with Cottam received their core homes in Diamond, East Bank Demerara, on Tuesday.

MORE HOMES

Meanwhile, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, told media operatives that the handing over of the two core homes in Diamond, signifies the start of bringing the programme to the East Bank Demerara corridor.

“We’re trying to push the project because it has a life cycle… and so we want to push to complete in a timely manner,” Minister Croal said.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, emphasised the importance of the Core Home Programme in advancing the government’s housing campaign by focusing on the most vulnerable groups in society.

The AHUAP programme, funded by the IDB, focuses on improving the quality of life in urban and peri-urban areas of Georgetown. Its objectives include providing better access to adequate housing, basic infrastructure, and improved accessibility and mobility services for low-income populations.

Alongside the Core Home initiative, AHUAP also offers the Home Improvement Subsidy, which grants beneficiaries $500,000 worth of materials to undertake crucial repairs in their homes. Additionally, the programme prioritises the safety of women and girls by conducting Women’s Safety Audit (WSA) workshops, which aid in planning infrastructure development in targeted communities.

The completion and handover of these new core homes signify a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to uplift vulnerable families and enhance their living conditions.