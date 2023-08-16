$54M worth of cannabis seized two arrested in Corentyne operation

A DISCOVERY of about 180.6 kilogrammes of cannabis was made by the Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU) during an operation in Number 51 village, Corentyne, Berbice, on Tuesday.

During the operation, CANU discovered several bags containing suspected cannabis parcels, according to a press release.

The substance, suspected to be cannabis, was transported to CANU’s office in Skeldon, Corentyne, Berbice. Upon testing, it was confirmed to be cannabis and weighed around 398.15 lbs, with an estimated value of $54.1 million.

Two persons were subsequently arrested and are in custody assisting with the investigation.