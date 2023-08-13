News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Digicel Schools Football final 2023 …
Who will lift the Digicel Schools Football final trophy?
Who will lift the Digicel Schools Football final trophy?

All roads lead to Ministry of Education ground

Schools football will climax today when the final of the 2023 Digicel Schools Football tournament takes place at the Ministry of Education ground.

The two best schools will line up from 19:00hrs to leave it all on the field and lift that much sought-after Digicel Trophy.

And organisers, the Petra Organisation have spared little in ensuring that the venue for today’s clash is in tip top shape.

Co-Director Troy Mendonca, in an invited comment, said, “We’ve been having really good weather over the last few days so the ground is in good shape. We made sure we drew back all the lines and got everything set for today.”

“As it relates to the venue, we expect a lot of persons out here for this tournament; it’s been absent for a while and a lot of people just generally gravitate to schools football.”

Security and parking wise, we have engaged the services of the Guyana Police Force to assist with the traffic management and also keep the event safe.”

Today’s final between St Ignatius and Carmel is expected to be one of the hottest tickets on the market when the whistle sounds at 19:00hrs.

That game will be preceeded by the third place playoff between D.C. Fox Secondary and Waramauri Top at 17:00hrs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.