Digicel Schools Football final 2023 …

All roads lead to Ministry of Education ground

Schools football will climax today when the final of the 2023 Digicel Schools Football tournament takes place at the Ministry of Education ground.

The two best schools will line up from 19:00hrs to leave it all on the field and lift that much sought-after Digicel Trophy.

And organisers, the Petra Organisation have spared little in ensuring that the venue for today’s clash is in tip top shape.

Co-Director Troy Mendonca, in an invited comment, said, “We’ve been having really good weather over the last few days so the ground is in good shape. We made sure we drew back all the lines and got everything set for today.”

“As it relates to the venue, we expect a lot of persons out here for this tournament; it’s been absent for a while and a lot of people just generally gravitate to schools football.”

Security and parking wise, we have engaged the services of the Guyana Police Force to assist with the traffic management and also keep the event safe.”

Today’s final between St Ignatius and Carmel is expected to be one of the hottest tickets on the market when the whistle sounds at 19:00hrs.

That game will be preceeded by the third place playoff between D.C. Fox Secondary and Waramauri Top at 17:00hrs.