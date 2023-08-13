Mt Sinai and Whim CC benefits from BCB Outreach programme.

– Karran Ramsammy elected President of Whim CC

The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) continues to seek ways to lift the standard of cricket in the Ancient County.

The BCB, under the presidency of Hilbert Foster, has, over the last six years, invested heavily in youth development and recently donated cricket equipment and other much-needed items to clubs across the county which have youths in their membership.

The latest club to benefit was the Mt Sinai CC which received a set of junior cricket gear requested earlier in the year while the Whim Cricket Club also benefitted from a donation of items towards an upcoming fund-raising event.

Cricket coach Joel Amsterdam had sought the assistance of Foster for some junior gear for the New Amsterdam club and the BCB president positively replied.

Amsterdam explained that the items were needed to allow the club to play in the upcoming BCB under 13 tournament which is sponsored by West Indies white ball allrounder, Romario Shepherd.

The BCB president handed over batting gloves, batting pads, wicket-keeping pads and gloves, along with several school bags.

He wished the club all the best in the future and reassured Amsterdam that the BCB under his leadership would continue to be there to assist as much as possible.

The Mt Sinai club also benefits from the services of a cricket coach on a daily basis under the BCB Coaching programme.

Foster congratulated Amsterdam for his hard work at the club and urged him to uphold his high standards. Amsterdam, in brief response, expressed thanks to the BCB for the timely response and stated that his club is one of the few that plays in all BCB junior tournaments at the under 11, 13, 15, 17 and 19 levels. Foster pledged his continued support in the future, noting that he was fully committed to the development of all cricketing talents in the county.

Meanwhile, cricket administrator Karran Ramsammy was elected President of the Whim Cricket Club. Ramsammy, a University of Guyana graduate, was elected in the presence of Foster and the Chairman of the Whim NDC Omeshar Srikishun. His deputy is Vicky Samaroo and Tameshwar Harinarine while T Sookraj is the Secretary.

Foster handed over a collection of school bags and also a designer watch and hampers for a fund-raising match.

Foster urged the executives of the club to always place the interest of the game and youths above selfish motives. He reassured the executives of his continued support and expressed confidence in the leadership of Ramsammy. The new president hailed the positive movement of Berbice cricket under Foster’s leadership and stated that Whim was happy to play its part.