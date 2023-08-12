Siriki villagers to benefit from better primary health care

following commissioning of $23M health post

IN keeping with its efforts to improve primary health care across Guyana, the Ministry of Health has commissioned a $23 million health post at Siriki, Upper Pomeroon, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

The health post, which measures 12.2 metres long and nine metres wide, was constructed by Triple F Variety Store.

The health post will provide health services to over 500 residents living in Siriki and neighbouring communities.

Services that will be offered include antenatal and chronic clinics, family planning, vaccination and comprehensive medical outreaches.

During the commissioning ceremony for the facility, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony said the ministry is focusing on extending Maternal and Child Health (MCH) to all the health centres and posts across Guyana.

Dr. Anthony said that the ministry is also working to ensure that at least 216 medical interventions are offered at the various health facilities.

Admitting that this would not be an easy task, the Health Minister said his team intends to continue investing in training programmes so that persons could effectively function in the medical field.

“One of the biggest challenges is managing chronic diseases, and we have to manage them well; we need to offer these services and once treated early, we can prevent diseases and have a healthier population,” Minister Anthony said.

INTERVENTIONS

The health post is equipped with solar panels, which will power a refrigerator and make vaccines available to the communities. Residents, in the past, had to visit the coastland to access vaccines.

Dr. Anthony, therefore, urged health care workers at the health post to care the facility and to work with the regional health team.

He urged part-time workers attached to the facility to be proactive with the management of patients and also to upgrade their skills.

According to Regional Health Officer Dr. Ranjeev Singh, the commissioning of the health post will boost health services in the region and ease the burden of persons having to travel to the Essequibo Coast.

He said that the facility is the fulfilment of a promise made after President Ali visited the Pomeroon community.

Dr Singh said that the flooding was severe and the health facility was under water, and, as such, a decision was made for the construction of the Siriki Health Post, with special consideration for higher ground. Doctors will be visiting the health post regularly to conduct medical outreaches.

Regional Vice-Chairman, Humace Oodit, said that the Government of Guyana is working to ensure that health services are available in every community despite geographical location.