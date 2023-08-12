Peroune to use Caribbean Culture Queen title to promote women empowerment

THE Miss Caribbean Culture Queen crown has been won by Shemina Peroune, making her the first Guyanese to achieve this feat. After securing the title of Miss Caribbean Culture Queen four days ago, the 20-year-old woman returned to Guyana on Friday afternoon.

On Monday, the Caribbean Culture Queen Pageant’s 15th edition was held on the island of Saint Kitts and Nevis. This newspaper’s Friday entertainment publication dubbed Peroune the ‘Guyanese Nala.’ Her triumph was hailed as a momentous occasion for Guyana, being the first time the country had won that title.|

Peroune was crowned Queen and also received the titles of Miss Photogenic and Best Interviewed Delegate.

Speaking with media operatives on Friday, Shemina said she plans on using her platform as Miss Caribbean Culture Queen to advocate for women’s equity and women empowerment. She said, “And to also strengthen regional integration amongst our Caribbean Countries. And to ensure that all the aims of CARICOM are superseded and met.”

Peroune’s Miss Guyana Culture Queen platform centered on empowering women, and she intends to expand her role by fostering regional integration and collaborating with former and future Miss Caribbean Culture Queens.

In May, Peroune became Miss Guyana Culture Queen and represented the country in Nevis as an ambassador.

When asked about what is next for her, Peroune said with a smile, “As it relates to pageantry, I think I’m just going to be sitting on the back-burner, for now, and who knows; you may see me in another pageant.”