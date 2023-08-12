MV MA Lisha’s successful maiden voyage validates commitment to improved water transportation

says Minister Edghill

THE first voyage of the MV MA Lisha to Region One concluded with its safe arrival at Kumaka Port on Friday morning. The vessel departed the Kingston wharf in Georgetown on Thursday at 4 PM, carrying 276 passengers, 18 crew members and cargo.

Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle from Region One, the Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, explained that he and some other officials boarded the $2.5 billion vessel on Thursday afternoon.

According to him, “the journey to Kumaka was a success; it was an enjoyable one for all on board, and I was happy to be a part of it. I am also happy to say that it was on time, comfortable, and in a safe atmosphere, and I would like to say to all Guyanese, no matter how old you are, you can take this trip. I also want to say that the crew and the passengers were very professional in the way they followed the safety guidelines and all the protocols.”

The minister, with a touch of humour, remembered an elderly woman on board who was well-prepared for the first trip. “There was an 87-year-old passenger on board and I can tell you that she was well dressed for the journey with her Old Year’s Night dress. And that goes to show that the public, especially the Region One communities are responding very well to having this vessel; and I must say that the Region One community was very welcoming as the MV Lisha docked.”

As it relates to tourism, Minister Edghill said, apart from the residents of Region One and the locals, there were also several overseas-based Guyanese who ventured on the journey just for the experience and for sightseeing.

According to him, “With this trip we had more persons who wanted to be on the trip, but the boat could not have accommodated them, so that is why there is another trip that is scheduled for Tuesday with the MV Barima. There was more cargo at the Georgetown port than what the boat can carry and that only shows how responsive and welcoming people are to this service and the bigger vessel.”

He continued, “I also want to say that I would have spoken with at least three dozen persons who were making the trip for the first time, and that included several overseas-based Guyanese who were also on board. This seems to be a good trend for tourists and Guyana’s tourism sector. Like I said, it is a beautiful and safe journey from Georgetown to Region One, and I urge all to make it a must with your families.”

Minister Edghill expressed his satisfaction in confirming that the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic has fulfilled its promise, and the MV MA Lisha is now operational. He asserted that it would undoubtedly bring more benefits to transportation, tourism, agriculture, and trade sectors.

During a luncheon to celebrate the arrival of the $2.5 billion (US$12.7 million) vessel, Minister Edghill referred to the MV MA Lisha as a “game changer” for water transportation in Guyana.

He also emphasized the importance of boosting travel, business, and tourism between Georgetown and the Northwest District.

“MV MA Lisha is a game changer in water transportation in Guyana. The people in Region One would now be able to get home faster, since this boat is [a] faster boat. We will be reducing travel time sometime between six to eight hours that is the game changer,” Bishop Edghill said.

Furthermore, he stated that the ferry sailing the Barima/Waini/Georgetown routes was made by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited, an Indian business with special features to alleviate passenger problems. Bishop Edghill highlighted that the boat’s containers have the capacity to carry more produce and reduce the cost of goods for travellers.”

Moreover, Edghill verified that the boat can accommodate 276 passengers, 18 crew members, 14 sedans, and two trucks. Seating on the 70-metre-long beam will be as comfortable as business class on an airline, with air conditioning and ample leg room. Women, senior citizens, pregnant mothers, and children will have a comfortable and safe travel experience. The VIP cabins also provide an opportunity for persons to travel with their cars and SUVs to the Northwest District.