GOAL scholarship programme exceeds 20,000 target in less than three years

THE Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) Scholarship programme, which is allowing Guyanese to pursue their studies at various reputable institutions, has exceeded its target of 20,000 scholarships.

This was announced by President, Dr. Irfaan Ali on the sidelines of an event at Office of the President on Thursday morning.

“That was our commitment, 20,000 scholarships in five years…and in less than three years we surpass that,” the President said.

Launched in 2021, the GOAL scholarship programme stands as an integral component of the visionary agenda of the PPP/C government to nurture a highly educated and skilled workforce.

In collaboration with esteemed regional and international universities, GOAL offers an extensive array of academic and vocational programmes at various levels, encompassing Certificates, Diplomas, Bachelor’s, Post-Graduate, Master’s, and Doctorate degrees.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand revealed that during the programme’s initial phase, individuals displayed a predominant interest in traditional areas of study.

However, she emphasised that the government has strategically focused on tailoring programmes to align with the nation’s specific needs, which include fields such as tourism, counselling, and teacher training.

Minister Manickchand noted that approximately 1,500 teachers are currently engaged in an educational programme at the University of the West Indies (UWI), which equips them with advanced teaching methodologies, particularly in reading.

“We are not stopping here. It has really afforded persons who couldn’t imagine getting a chance to go to a university and a foreign university… its changing lives right before us,” she said.

The overarching aim of the GOAL initiative is to grant scholarships to Guyanese through a collaborative effort among the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of the Public Service, and the Ministry of Labour. (DPI)