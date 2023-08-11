News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
$1B supplementary financing secured for rehabilitation of 153 health facilities
news-default

SOME 153 health facilities in the 10 administrative regions will undergo rehabilitation as the Committee of Supply approved $1 billion in supplementary funding for the Ministry of Health.

Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony said that the $1.7 billion approved earlier this year has been exhausted, hence the need for additional funds.
Utilising the $1.7 billion, 132 health facilities in the various regions were rehabilitated, Minister Anthony relayed.

With the $1 billion additional funds, eight facilities in Region One, 30 in Region Two, 16 in Region Three, 24 in Region Four, 19 in Region Five, 13 in Region Six, 11 in Region Seven, nine in Region Eight and Region Nine respectively and 17 in Region 10 will be rehabilitated.

“Apart from fixing additional health centres across the different regions, we are also doing work to fix living quarters for doctors and nurses in these various regions. That’s what the additional billion will do,” Minister Anthony said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Housing and Water will be spending an additional $500 million to fast track infrastructural development in vulnerable communities in Region Three and along the East Bank of Demerara in Region Four.

Housing Minister Collin Croal pointed out that, “You will see there are a number of vulnerable persons living along those banks or even in the communities that are considered irregular in the sense of where they are living. So, this is a specific fund that is intended to be expended both in Regions Three and Four as a starter, as I said $500 million is not much to address some of those persons.

“This is in addition to our normal housing programme, which is being addressed through that same $50 billion, but not in a fast track way … it’s basically to address in a faster way,” Minister Croal added.

Government is seeking $61 billion in supplementary funds to fund additional infrastructural works in various parts of the country.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.