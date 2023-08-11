App being developed to improve access to contracts in O&G sector

GUYANA’S Local Content Secretariat (LCS) is looking to develop an app to connect Guyanese contractors and licencees, said Director Dr. Martin Pertab on August 10.

Pertab, speaking at the Ghana-Guyana Local Content Conference explained that accessing information on opportunities in the sector remains a central and recurring issue.

This has led to many Guyanese contractors missing out. And the app is intended to resolve this.

“So, this will bring locals even closer to contractors and licensees on one app; we will be able to access all contracts, information etc…,” he said, adding: “Because, even though we have to push for a competitive bidding process, not most of the locals manage to see those RFIs (Requests for Information, and when they do, they already lost.”

This will add to the initiatives the LCS implements to capture and ensure a high level of Guyanese participation in the oil sector. The LCS already has in place the Local Content Portal to help streamline opportunities.

It carries a similar interface to the Local Content Registry of local companies and allows for the publishing of RFI’s and Requestions For Quotations (RFQ) for a host of services relating to the sector.

These include Administrative Support and Facilities Management Services, Catering Services, Construction Work for Buildings Onshore, Immigration Support Services, and Waste Management – Disposal and Waste Transport Services (Hazardous) among others.

Guyana’s Local Content Registry became operationalised in February last year. That portal compiles a list of suppliers from which goods and services may be procured, as required by Guyana’s Local Content Act.

The First Schedule of the Act carves out 40 different services for Guyanese participation via the supply of goods and the provision of services which include: food supply, rental of office space, accommodation, insurance, accounting, and legal services. (Shikema Dey/OilNOW)