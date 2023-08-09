Region Three: Bids opened for drainage projects

IN Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), various developmental projects are underway, including significant infrastructural projects to improve drainage and irrigation.

The ministry, through the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), recently issued an Invitation for Bids (IFB) seeking eligible bidders to undertake the $28.4M rehabilitation of D3 drainage structure and revetment at Maria’s Lodge Area, West Coast Demerara and the construction of aqueduct at Sarah, Wakenaam Island, which is estimated to be $42.6M.

Bids for the project are to be submitted by August 22, 2023, at the office of the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB).

Bidders must submit one hard copy and two electronic copies of the tenders.

According to the IFB, bidding will be conducted through the National Committee Bidding (NCB) procedures, as specified in the Procurement Act 2003 and Regulations 2004.

Bidders are asked to adhere to all of the necessary requests for information found in the tender documents, and valid certificates of compliance from the Guyana Revenue Authority and the National Insurance Scheme must accompany the standard bidding documents.

With Guyana’s agricultural sector being positioned for massive growth, as billions of dollars are being pumped into it, the 2023 National Budget aimed to reclaim its title as the breadbasket of the Caribbean.

Senior Minister within the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, when he presented the national budget at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre in January, disclosed that some $19.7 billion had been allocated for the upgrade of drainage and irrigation networks across the country.

Dr Singh, during his presentation to the national assembly, stated that the government was conscious of the importance of having adequate, effective and reliable drainage infrastructure for the safety and security of its people.

“Since returning to office, our government has resumed giving the sector the attention it deserves, focusing on its restoration and enhancement with strong, decisive leadership at both national and regional levels to mould a robust agricultural sector that will transform lives, livelihoods and landscapes,” the Finance Minister said.