Mahdia dormitory fire: Health Minister visits survivor at Staten Island University Hospital’s burn unit

JUST two months following the tragic Mahdia dormitory fire, Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony visited one of the most critically injured patients in the Regional Burn Centre at Staten Island University Hospital in the United States.

The 12-year-old girl with severe burns to more than 40 per cent of her body was taken for life-saving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital but was subsequently flown to the United States to receive comprehensive burn care at Northwell Health’s Staten Island University Hospital (SIUH).

According to a release from the Public Relations, Hospital and Community Relations department of the Staten Island University Hospital, director of SIUH, Michael Cooper, MD, noted that, “The patient suffered second and third degree burns to approximately 40 per cent of her body… Her injuries required extensive skin-graft surgeries, 24/7 pain management, physical therapy and counselling.”

Minister Anthony visited the patient and her care team to discuss her ongoing treatment and prognosis. In addition to Dr. Cooper, the minister spoke to Eric Cioe Peña, MD, vice president of Northwell Health’s Centre for Global Health, and Kimlyn Long, MD, associate director of the Regional Burn Centre at SIUH, the release stated.

“To see her smile is emotional. The physical recovery is the first part, but the psychological recovery is so important and can be even harder with emotional scars.

“This child’s recovery is a sign of hope for Guyana and, God willing, will help the healing process for the country,” Dr. Peña stated.

The release further stated that the patient has begun to walk about 10 to 15 feet, but doctors would like to get her to around 40 before discharging her, which will likely be in a few weeks. In preparation for returning to Guyana, the team discussed the next steps in transition of care and their commitment to making the integration as seamless as possible between the two institutions.

According to Minister Anthony, “We had a national tragedy, but I was glad to see her today. When she left Guyana, she was unconscious, and today she is smiling. Over the last couple of weeks, she has made significant progress.

“I am grateful to the staff at Northwell for the care, experience and expertise they have put in to make sure she is getting the best outcome. We’re excited to bring her home!”