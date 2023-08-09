President Ali meets affected boat operators to discuss support after fire

BOAT operators and owners, whose boats were destroyed at Vreed-en-Hoop stelling earlier this month, met with President Dr Irfaan Ali, on Monday, to discuss possible assistance.

Following the discussions with the operators, it was agreed that Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, along with representatives of the local banking and insurance sectors will meet with operators in the coming week to explore support options.

Several boat operators, on August 1, 2023, were affected by an early morning fire at the Vreed-en-Hoop stelling which involved 19 vessels, 13 of which were destroyed and six damaged. Earlier reports noted the Guyana Fire Service received a call at around 01:49 hours alerting them to the fire.

According to initial investigations, the fire reportedly started from the rear end of a vessel that was docked at the southern side of the Vreed-en-Hoop stelling which quickly erupted and spread to other nearby vessels, thus destroying same.

Monday’s meeting with the Head of State was also attended by Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar and Minister within the Ministry of Local Government, Anand Persaud.

Additionally, during the meeting, it was noted that the Finance Minister and the representatives from the banking and insurance sectors will meet with those persons who were affected by the Parika Market fire which occurred in February of this year.