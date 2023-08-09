Guyana, Dominican Republic advance discussions on greater partnerships

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali and a high-level Government of Guyana delegation held bilateral discussions Tuesday afternoon with the Dominican Republic’s President Luis Abinader and members of his cabinet at the National Palace in Santo Domingo.

Discussions focused on several areas of co-operation. President Ali is on a two-day official visit to the Dominican Republic.

Along with the government-to-government meetings, a number of private sector representatives from Guyana have also travelled to engage their counterparts from the Spanish-speaking nation on investment opportunities.

President Ali was accompanied by the Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond; Foreign Secretary, Robert Persaud; Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Brigadier Omar Khan; Commissioner of Police (ag), Clifton Hicken and other government representatives.