Building Expo 2023: 70% of booths already booked

THE private sector businesses are eagerly anticipating the International Building Expo 2023, with the theme “Building for All: One Guyana, Many Opportunities”, scheduled for August 24-27 at the Guyana National Stadium.

On Monday afternoon, Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal met with corporate sponsors and some of the participating business representatives at the Guyana National Stadium.

Minister Croal stated in his presentation that payment for more than 70% of booth occupancy has been made, and that while the two main auditoriums still have “some slots” available, there are no more spaces available along the aisle.

While speaking with the Guyana Chronicle, the Housing Minister said, “In addition to presenting model homes and numerous family-friendly attractions, the event offers an insight into cutting-edge building techniques, chances to network with service providers and financial institutions, and educational opportunities. I am encouraging all those who haven’t joined to come on board and do that now; do not wait until the last minute to rush in for a spot. Thousands of people will be here, and you never know who your potential customer or client will be. You have international and local people here; I am hoping that this year, somebody comes up with recommendations on how we can deal with security, by having certain safety areas to exit in the event of a fire. Get away from the grilling! Let’s come up with another way of securing our homes, while we are still in a position to get out quickly if we need to. I am hoping and looking forward to an idea or something like that this year.”

Also speaking with the Guyana Chronicle was Ameir Ahmad, proprietor of the largest security firm in Guyana, Sherriff Security, as well the owner of the state-of-the-art Sherriff Rentals Homes, who was quick to secure his spot in one of the executive booths.

According to Ahmad, “Last year, we were at the building expo, just as Sheriff Security. The public turned out in large numbers at our booth, and that was also where we launched our alarm systems. This year, we have our security firm, as well as our Sherrif Homes, and again, it will be a treat. While that was a success for us last year, one of the main reasons I am going back this year is to meet other businesses. I want to say to my fellow Guyanese in the private sector that while I understand that we have to take calculated risks in whatever we invest in, I also believe that we have to spend money to make money.”

As he went on to say: “Expos such as these are giving us the opportunity to do networking with other businessmen, and I am happy to say that I got clients from last year’s expo. So I know that these events work. I would like to commend President Ali and his government for these initiatives, where the private sector can have the opportunity, and such a grand platform to showcase what we have to offer, not only for the local markets, but also on the international stage. It is very important and necessary, especially now considering where we are going as a country. I would also like to say to the smaller businessmen to come out, and network; talk with us, so that we can advise or give ideas on how you can grow your businesses.”

A representative from Colin Talbot Contracting Services, along with Ms. Vashti Lall, Secretary of Eron Lall Civil Engineering Works, both explained that they are two construction companies that specialise in the building of roads, culverts and bridges, among other construction projects, as well as machine rentals.

According to them, while both businesses work with their own contracts, sometimes they also join ventures in the construction field. So, it was a “no brainer,” according to them, to share one booth.

The ladies expressed their delight at being a part of the Guyana building expo, and they are looking forward to meeting with the spectators/customers as well as their fellow businessmen.

The other representatives that were there on Monday shared with the Guyana Chronicle that they were equally “excited” as the other booth owners about showcasing their businesses, and getting the opportunity to showcase their businesses on an “international” stage. They also thanked the government for giving them the space to do that. As one person said, “It will not disappoint.”

Finally, the Marketing Manager of GBTI, Pernell Cummings said, “We are a platinum sponsor for this year’s building expo; we have decided to upgrade our sponsorship package, because we see the direction in which Guyana is going. We really wanted to be a part of the home ownership dream in Guyana; we see the benefits, and as a financial institution, we want to play our part in building Guyana. We are here to help fulfil the dreams of home ownership, as well as financial freedom. This year, we will also be giving away a brand-new Toyota Raize as part of the building expo. Anyone who gets a mortgage between now and the end of September will stand a chance to win the vehicle.”

Sponsors include Unicomer, GBTI, E-Networks, Torginol, Machine Tech Guyana, GTT, Gafoors, Kee-Chenona Guyana, Republic Bank, Toolsie Persaud Ltd, New Century Developers, South Atlantic Logistic and General Services, R&G Bacchus Mining Inc., Collin Talbot Construction, Puran Brothers, Blockon, and Green Building.

For details about available packages, kindly visit: buildingexpo.gy/packages/. Futher inquiries can be made by calling 635-1103 or 635-1104.