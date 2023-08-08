News Archives
President Ali extends acting Top Cop’s tenure
PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali has extended the tenure of Clifton Hicken as acting Police Commissioner of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

The Head of State, responding to questions from reporters on the sidelines of an event on Monday, said an official letter has been issued to extend his services.

“I’ve already issued a letter extending the services of the Commissioner of Police,” Dr. Ali said.
The timeline of the extension, the President said, will be determined at a later date.

In March 2022, Hicken was appointed to act as the country’s Commissioner of Police, following the retirement of Nigel Hoppie, who previously held the post. Hicken reached the age of 55 years last month.

He previously headed the Police Force’s Operations and served in many capacities including Commander of the then ‘A’ Division (Georgetown) and ‘B’ Division (Berbice). He was also the head of the Force’s Training Centre.

