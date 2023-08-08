New Local Government Minister soon

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali on Monday said that he will soon be naming a person to fill the vacant post of Minister of Local Government and Regional Development.

This announcement was made at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, where President Ali administered the Oath of Office to mayors and their deputies of the 10 municipalities, along with the Vice-Chairman for Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice).

On the sidelines of the event, the President told reporters that the replacement for former Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamall, will come “very soon…sooner than you could imagine.”

Amidst the allegations levelled against Dharamall, the President had issued a statement, noting that he would allow justice to run its course and reiterated that he values the welfare of women and children

“From the inception, I advised the population that I would allow the system to work. I would never and the government would never intervene in the system. We’ve allowed an independent investigation; the minister proceeded on leave to ensure that an independent investigation was conducted,” the statement read.

The President went on to say: “However, Minister Dharamall has advised that he will tender his resignation, as the interest of the government is important to him and he will not want anyone to bring the government into disrepute.”

Dr. Ali mentioned that the allegations affected Dharamall personally and thus, he offered to resign as minister and as a Member of Parliament. The President accepted his resignation as a Cabinet member and a Member of Parliament.