$27M in cocaine found at cargo company

– suspect arrested

The Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) on Sunday, while conducting a routine operation at a cargo company next to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport Timehri, found $27 million in cocaine.

According to CANU, officers intercepted a motor car with registration number PWW 5561 driven by a lone occupant.

A subsequent search of the motor car led to the discovery of 23 brick-like parcels of suspected cocaine and a 9mm pistol and a magazine with 14 matching rounds.

Christopher Michael Douglas, a 37-year-old of 1070 Providence East Bank Demerara and 127 King Edward Street, Albouystown, Georgetown was arrested and escorted to CANU Headquarters along with the suspected narcotic.

The narcotic tested positive for cocaine, weighting approximately 26.016 kilograms, almost 57.35 pounds, with a street value of approximately $27 million. Investigations are ongoing.

To prevent narcotics from being transshipped via passenger or cargo, CANU is collaborating with other stakeholders at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport and the Eugene F. Correia International Airport.