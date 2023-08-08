News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
$27M in cocaine found at cargo company
Arrested: Christopher Michael Douglas
Arrested: Christopher Michael Douglas

– suspect arrested

The Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) on Sunday, while conducting a routine operation at a cargo company next to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport Timehri, found $27 million in cocaine.

According to CANU, officers intercepted a motor car with registration number PWW 5561 driven by a lone occupant.
A subsequent search of the motor car led to the discovery of 23 brick-like parcels of suspected cocaine and a 9mm pistol and a magazine with 14 matching rounds.

Christopher Michael Douglas, a 37-year-old of 1070 Providence East Bank Demerara and 127 King Edward Street, Albouystown, Georgetown was arrested and escorted to CANU Headquarters along with the suspected narcotic.
The narcotic tested positive for cocaine, weighting approximately 26.016 kilograms, almost 57.35 pounds, with a street value of approximately $27 million. Investigations are ongoing.

To prevent narcotics from being transshipped via passenger or cargo, CANU is collaborating with other stakeholders at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport and the Eugene F. Correia International Airport.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.