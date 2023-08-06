Man arrested as cops probe discovery of gun, ‘ammo’

POLICE have arrested a man in connection with the discovery of a .38 revolver, and one live .38 ammunition.

The incident, the police say, occurred between 03:20 and 03:45hrs in the vicinity of a supermarket on Essex Street, New Amsterdam where the items were recovered, and that a 29-year-old security guard attached to J’s Supermarket claimed that he saw Oswain Lawson, called ‘Blacka’, running towards the supermarket with a male and female hot on his heels.

The guard said after Lawson threw what appeared to be a firearm into the compound of the supermarket, he was immediately pounced upon by the man and woman, who kept asking him what he did with it.

Reports are that after Lawson managed to escape from the duo, the guard immediately informed the police of the incident, whereupon ranks were sent to J’s Supermarket, where the revolver and matching ammunition were found.

Police took the firearm and ammunition to the Central Police Station, where they saw Lawson, who had gone to make a report about the incident.

In his defence, Lawson told the police that he and the woman had had a misunderstanding, and during the scuffle that ensued, she pulled out what appeared to be a firearm from her waist, and as a result, he lashed her with a Guinness bottle on the right hand, causing the firearm to fall to the ground.

Lawson said he picked up the firearm and ran through Essex Street, and the male and female gave chase behind him with pieces of wood in their hands.

He said that as he ran, he threw the firearm into the supermarket compound after he realised that the man and woman were gaining on him.

Marks of violence were seen on Lawson’s body, and Police took him to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital for medical attention. He is presently in police custody assisting with the investigation.

The suspected firearm and ammunition were marked, sealed and lodged in his presence at the Central Police Station. Efforts by the police so far to locate the identifiable man and woman have proven futile.