Drug trafficker faces four-year jail, $39M fine
Christopher Douglas
CHRISTOPHER Douglas, 37, received a four-year prison sentence and $39,024,000 fine on Wednesday. He was charged with possessing 26.026 kilograms (over 57 pounds) of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and pleaded guilty.

Douglas appeared before Magistrate Scarce at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court.

On Sunday, the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) was conducting a routine operation at a cargo company next to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport Timehri, where they found $27 million in cocaine.

According to CANU, officers had intercepted a motor car with registration number PWW 5561 driven by Douglas.

A subsequent search of the motor car led to the discovery of 23 brick-like parcels of suspected cocaine and a 9mm pistol and a magazine with 14 matching rounds.

He was arrested and escorted to CANU Headquarters along with the suspected narcotic.

The narcotic tested positive for cocaine, weighing approximately 26.016 kilograms, almost 57.35 pounds, with a street value of approximately $27 million.

