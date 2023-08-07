Infrastructural investments creating net transferable value, wealth for Guyanese

–President Ali says

INVESTMENTS in Guyana’s infrastructure are among one of the key fundamentals in creating net transferable value and wealth for Guyanese.

This was according to President Dr. Irfaan Ali, during a live update on his Facebook page last Thursday.

Dr. Ali outlined some of the government’s achievements and responded to false narratives about the administration’s three-year performance.

“If you look all across the country now you will see the value of real estate increasing. If you go to Albouystown where we did the new boulevard and all the streets we are doing there, in Berbice and in Linden… there is a concept that is called the net transferable value, as the government improves infrastructure, improve drainage, create better roads, create new road networks, new highways what you think happens, the value of the property goes up,” the Head of State said passionately.

President Ali said that such investments are done strategically to increase the value of people’s property as investments in public infrastructure translate to net transferable value and wealth.

He explained: “When you have a new hotel going up in a region, a new stadium going up in a region, new athletic track going up in a region, investments in resorts, investment in new housing areas, what you think is happening, there is a transferable value.”

These investments also facilitate more job creation. The President referenced those employed in the housing sector and persons who supply and service the county’s ongoing infrastructure boom.

“When the government invests in infrastructure…it creates what you call transferable value, there is a social value, there is something called economic good and social good. The concept of what an economic good and a social good must be understood so you can have an appreciation of the impact of government programmes and policies,” Dr. Ali, who is a specialist in urban planning, said.

Alongside this infrastructural investment, the government, he said, is keen on creating wealth for citizens with the implementation of several policies and programmes to support vulnerable groups such as farmers and small business owners.

The government has made several interventions through cash grants and small loans, which, he noted, help people generate wealth.

“Wealth creation is when the government develops policies and programmes that help communities that open up opportunities in communities for the advancement of wealth, the creation of wealth, whether it’s a small business grant, support to farmers through fertilizers,” The Head of State said.

He related that the government has also implemented programmes and policies to provide more disposal income to Guyanese.

Some of these policies include the removal of taxes, increases to old age pensions and scholarship opportunities, free education and better access to healthcare.

“If you want families to be lifted out of poverty, if you want families to move up the status of society, then you have to find ways in which you can improve their disposal income,” Dr. Ali said, noting that this is exactly what the government has been doing over the past three years.