GDF conducts crucial medical evacuation to save life of Region One teen

THE timely and successful medical evacuation conducted by the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Medical Corps (GDF) on Sunday, saved the life of a 17-year-old female from Mabaruma, Region One.

According to a post on the GDF’s official Facebook page, the Regional Health Officer made the urgent request for MEDEVAC at approximately 01:00hrs, and the force promptly responded, obtaining the requisite approval from the Chief of Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, to transport the patient for further medical care.

The patient underwent an emergency medical procedure at the Mabaruma Regional Hospital and once stable enough, she was then transported to the city.

The MEDEVAC operation was carried out with a Bell 412 crew, which comprised Lt Colonel Michael Charles; Captain Dwight Bonus; Sergeant Claude Jones and Mark Bharat.

Additionally, Corporal Clensford Burnett played a crucial role as the ambulance driver who continued the journey to ensure the patient’s safe transfer.

“As a result of their efforts, the patient is now in a stable condition and receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation,” the GDF said.

This incident demonstrates the importance of timely and efficient medical evacuation services in saving lives during emergencies. The GDF said it remains ready and committed to serving the people of Guyana.